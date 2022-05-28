'There's nothing that you can't do': Women build house through Topeka Habitat for Humanity

More than 100 women were able to get away, learn skills, and know they were "doing something good" in May by building a home together.

The home, 2600 S.W. Buchanan St., is Topeka Habitat for Humanity's 113th build.

A supportive, less intimidating atmosphere was provided during its Women Build Week 2022.

Over 10 days, women joined together and created, under the guidance of construction staff and alongside future Topeka Habitat homeowners.

Volunteers inspired by creative opportunity, helping others

"They let you do everything. They'll show you how to do it. There's nothing, you know, that you can't do," said retired KBS Constructors treasurer Lynn Owsley. "We're learning a lot about Habitat and all the different things they do for the community.

"It's fun to learn what you can do and volunteer to help on the houses together. It's nice to get away and see what you're doing to help somebody else."

Owsley was among volunteers Tuesday who arrived from KBS Constructors, which has itself worked on a variety of projects, including the Topeka Zoo, the Curtis Building and bike trails.

Those who volunteered had no on-site experience with the company, though.

"I don't really enjoy painting, but when you're doing it for someone, you know, for something good, it makes you enjoy it," said volunteer Nohemi Grado, who looks forward to seeing the home complete. "When you know you've put in a little bit into it, and then you see it finished, I think that's what's most enjoyable about doing this type of work."

Lyndsey Smith, director of administration for KBS, said she is used to doing projects around her home but might be interested in attending a skills class or taking advantage of other Habitat programs.

One seemed to really impress her.

"They have their tool trailer that they'll take around to a neighborhood," she said. "People within that neighborhood can come borrow tools for an hour or two hours, or whatever, to do projects around their house.

"So that way, they don't have to go out and buy a tool or pay somebody else to do the job. They are trained on how to use the tool and then do their project."

Women Build Week offers supportive, eager atmosphere

"This is definitely one of our favorite volunteer events," said Nikki MacMillan, chief operations officer for Habitat's Topeka location. "It's been really good to have all these women ... eager to just sort of help out and learn and cheer each other on."

Experience is not a requirement to join any team helping to build.

"A lot of our volunteers come to us with without any building knowledge or very minimal building knowledge, and we're set up to teach people what we do," MacMillan said.

The Women Build 2022 is coming to a close, but volunteer and learning opportunities are ongoing.

How to learn more about Habitat for Humanity

For more information, call (785) 234-4322 or visit www.topekahabitat.org.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit, community housing development organization that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

The Topeka ReStore, 121 N.E. Gordon, sells donated home improvement items at a discount to raise funds for Topeka Habitat.

Catheryn Hrenchir is a feature writer for The Topeka-Capital Journal. She can be reached at chrenchir.gannett.com or (785) 817-638.