Airlines cancel more than 1,000 flights ahead of Memorial Day as staffing shortages disrupt travel: Experts warn of traffic jams as more than 34M drivers hit the highway

More than 1,000 flights across the United States have been canceled as approximately 39 million people prepare to travel over Memorial Day Weekend.

Airlines reported 355 canceled flights within, into or out of the U.S. Saturday morning and nearly 900 delays, according to tracking service Flight Aware.

Saturday's early morning cancellations seem to mirror that of Friday which saw more than 1,200 cancellations and over 7,000 delays nationwide. Globally, airlines reported over 2,300 cancellations and 17,500 delays.

The majority of Friday's disruptions came out of New York City's three airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in DC. As of Saturday morning, the vast majority of delays and cancellations appear to be out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia.

Meanwhile, 39.2 million people are expected to travel this weekend with 3.01 million planning to fly. Approximately 90 percent, or 34.9 million, will travel by car, according to AAA. Over 1.33 million plan to utilize trains and buses or take a cruise.

The Federal Aviation Association claims staffing issues and traffic volumes caused many of the nation's largest airports to experience ground stops and delays, limiting takeoffs and landings.

The staffing shortages, which have been occurring since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, caused many airlines to scrap certain routes and reduce summer flight plans, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Simultaneously, the aviation industry is seeing an influx in demands and customers now that COVID restrictions have been lifted, meaning that airlines and flight staff cannot meet the travel demand.

New York-area airports have been hardest hit by flight dropping with around 15 percent of flights scrubbed.

Delta Air Lines, one of America's 'Big Four' air carriers, canceled six percent of its mainline routes on Friday disrupting Memorial Day weekend travel. The airline has also scrubbed several of its summertime routes.

'In recent months, we've made a number of adjustments to minimize disruptions and bounce back faster when challenges occur. And that's why we'll be taking additional steps in the coming days and weeks to strategically decrease our flight schedule this summer,' Delta said in a press release Thursday.

'From July 1-Aug. 7, we'll reduce service by approximately 100 daily departures, primarily in markets in the U.S. and Latin America that Delta frequently serves.'

The airline, on Saturday in a statement to Insider, added: 'For this Memorial Day weekend, we are looking to enact cancelations at least 24 hours in advance of departure time wherever possible. Our schedule today reflects heavy impact from adverse weather and air traffic control actions yesterday.'

Delta did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment.

Similarly, American and United are reducing flight capacity against their pre-pandemic levels.

Several airlines also revealed they are cutting back on training requirements to get more pilots in the skies amid ongoing staffing shortages which the air carriers claim have 'exacerbated scheduling issues.'

The majority of Friday's disruptions came out of New York City's three airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in DC. Travelers are pictured Friday at JFK Airport in NYC

Approximately 1.33 million plan to utilize trains and buses over Memorial Day weekend. Travelers are pictured waiting to board trains at the Moynihan Train Hall in NYC on Friday

Motorists can also expect significant delays this weekend as more than 34 million people hit the roads. Congested traffic patterns are seen along the New Jersey turnpike on Friday

Motorists can also expect significant delays this weekend as more than 34 million people hit the roads, an increase of over one million compared to last Memorial Day.

AAA traffic data partner INRIX predicts 'drivers in major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip' this weekend.

The data service claims the worst of the delays should've taken place on Thursday and Friday afternoon, however roadway congested is expected throughout the entire weekend.

The top three worst cities to drive in this weekend are Atlanta, Boston and Chicago, respectively.

INRIX also advised that those who do choose travel this weekend should hit the road before 10am, noting that afternoon into early evening would see peak traffic jams and delays.

The worst of the delays should've taken place on Thursday and Friday afternoon, however roadway congested is expected throughout the entire weekend. Travelers are pictured in NYC on Friday boarding a shuttle bus to JFK Airport

Those who do choose travel this weekend should hit the road before 10am. Traffic will become more congested in the afternoon and early evenings. Motorists are pictured driving along the congested Capital Beltway surrounding DC on Friday

Travelers and holiday celebrators alike should be prepared for the chance of severe weather

Additionally, travelers and holiday celebrators alike should be prepared for the chance of severe weather, AccuWeather warned.

Much of the northwest U.S. is expecting showers, rain and thunderstorms throughout the holiday weekend, with parts of Wyoming and Montana preparing for the possibility of snow.

Floridians and those along the southern Atlantic coast, in Georgia and South Carolina, can also expect rainy weather to spoil their weekend fun.

A swath of thunderstorms from the Carolinas to eastern New York brought powerful wind gusts, hail and at least one isolated tornado Friday evening.

The same system of storms prompted multiple tornado watches in portions of Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland.

However, the risk of gusty thunderstorms and flooding downpours, while still there, will shrink over the northeast on Saturday.

The storm is forecasted to keep moving eastbound, allowing a zone of dry and warm air to build from then central U.S.

Forecasters predict east coast residents will have better chances of enjoying outdoor festivities on Sunday and Monday.