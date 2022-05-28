ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Phillies Fall to Mets After Defensive and Pitching Miscues

By Kade Kistner
 4 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies drop the first of three to the Mets following poor defense and pitching decisions.

Prior to Friday night's game against the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies called up pitcher Bailey Falter from Triple-A that saw Jose Alvarado optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Seeing as the Phillies are mired in a 16 game stretch with no off days, the idea was that Falter would get the start on Friday to provide the rotation with an extra day of rest.

Unfortunately for all parties involved (except the Mets), the plan went awry. In the first inning alone the Mets scored three runs in the first off of two sac flies and a RBI single from Mark Canha.

The Phillies offense was unable to respond in the early innings and New York once again took advantage. In the third, Falter gave up a two-run home run to Pete Alonso that also scored shortstop Francisco Lindor. Falter's night was over after 82 pitches.

Heading into the sixth, Philadelphia was already down by seven. The lead seemed insurmountable based on the way the evening was proceeding. But a spark was ignited. Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs began what would be a six-run rally in the sixth with a three-run home run.

Naturally, the Mets continued to pull away by adding an additional insurance run in the bottom of the sixth and that would wrap up scoring for the night for both teams. All in all, the Phillies pitching staff gave up eight runs on nine hits.

Of course the game could have been much closer had it not been for errors from Bryson Stott in the first and Stubbs in the fourth. Both of those errors cost runs and pitches that Philadelphia couldn't afford.

Next up for the Phillies are Zach Eflin and Zack Wheeler to help right the ship. The series is not lost, but it's deflating to once again see pitching and defense get in the way of an offensive breakout in which the Phillies scored six runs.

Another evening. Another game. Another questionable managerial decision.

