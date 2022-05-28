ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tar Heels still at the top in latest CBS Sports rankings

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

The transfer portal continues to be an active one again this offseason as teams are hoping to make additions for their 2022-23 rosters. While North Carolina lost out on Matthew Mayer , the program is still in great shape for the upcoming season.

And CBS Sports believes so as well.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports released his updated Top 25 and 1 rankings after top transfer Tyrese Hunter committed to Texas. While the Longhorns shot up the rankings with the addition of Hunter, UNC stayed put but were in the top spot again.

Parrish had this to say about UNC, his number one team in the rankings:

The Tar Heels’ ranking is based on North Carolina returning every rotation player except for Brady Manek – among them All-American Armando Bacot , NCAA Tournament star Caleb Love and defensive specialist Leaky Black . UNC has the best and most-accomplished returning core in the sport.

Even without the addition of Mayer, the Tar Heels have a strong starting lineup including the return of four starters from last year. That’s headlined by Armando Bacot who will be a preseason national player of the year going into this season.

The next ACC team in the rankings is Duke at No. 9 and that’s it. This upcoming year could be another ‘down year’ for the conference in the regular season but like last year, the conference can make their push in the NCAA Tournament.

