So far in May, Onondaga County has reported more than 70 daily hospitalizations, 200 daily infections and three deaths from Covid-19. These numbers tell the tale of a virus that continues to produce deadly results in Central New York, with a surge to 100 million new infections projected nationally by year’s end. Syracuse’s urban ZIP codes still trail the region in all pandemic indicators. Other health needs have gone undetected during the pandemic, causing serious residual effects to the urban community at large.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO