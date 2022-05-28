ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What radio station is Indy 500 on? How to listen to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
The green flag for the Indy 500 flies on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Listening to the race on the radio is a decades-long tradition for many fans  Here’s everything you need to know:

What radio station is the Indy 500 on?

The race will be broadcast on 93.1 FM (WIBC) and 93.5/107.5 (The Fan) .

How to stream Indy 500 radio broadcast

The Indy 500 will be broadcast on SiriusXM channel 160 beginning at 11 a.m. You can also listen on TuneIn .

How to listen to Indy 500 radio broadcast outside of Indiana

Here is a list of IndyCar radio affiliates across the country.

Who are the Indy 500 radio announcers?

The chief announcer is Mark Jaynes. Nick Yeoman is in Turn 1. Michael Young is in Turn 2. Jake Query is in Turn 3. Chris Denari is in Turn 4. Davey Hamilton is a driver analyst.

Can I listen to old Indy 500 broadcasts?

You can buy digital files of old Indy 500 radio broadcasts here .

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: What radio station is Indy 500 on? How to listen to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

