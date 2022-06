The Bloody Tuesday Committee in Tuscaloosa is gearing up for the 58th Anniversary of the historical event, which will take place on June 5. According to a release from the committee, "Bloody Tuesday" occurred on June 9, 1964 after Reverend T. Y. Rogers, Jr. and the Tuscaloosa Citizens for Action Committee organized a march from First African Baptist Church to the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse to advocate for the integration of restrooms and water fountains.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO