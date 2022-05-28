ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now he really is parking the bus: Jose Mourinho goes viral as a hilarious video of the Roma boss at the wheel ahead of open-top parade celebrating Europa Conference League glory emerges - and he leaves the goalkeeping coach behind!

By Abdi Rashid For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A video appearing to show Jose Mourinho park the bus before Roma's celebratory open-top parade has emerged.

The Serie A side clinched the Europa Conference League, their first trophy in 14 years, on Wednesday after beating Feyenoord 1-0 thanks to Nicolo Zaniolo's 32nd minute strike.

Wild celebrations followed on Thursday as Roma paraded the trophy around the city in front of thousands of supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455x7t_0ftSA8Sc00
Roma boss Jose Mourinho got behind the wheel momentarily before the open-top bus parade

Mourinho was in a delightful mood before the parade even began as he drove the bus momentarily, and a number of his players could be heard cheering him on.

He almost crashed the bus before finally parking up, having left the team's goalkeeping coach, Nuno Santos, behind.

Mourinho has developed a reputation for 'parking the bus' in games due to the defensive tactics he has used throughout his time on the touchline.

Roma published a video on their Twitter account with the bus going past the famous Colosseum, with Mourinho waving to fans with a massive grin on his face and put his hand over his heart.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport , Mourinho was also seen singing along with Roma supporters.

Giallorossi fans started a chant of 'Whoever doesn’t jump supports Lazio' and Mourinho was seen singing along.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkE3g_0ftSA8Sc00
Mourinho was all smiles as Roma celebrated Europa Conference League glory with their fans  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1RQa_0ftSA8Sc00
There was incredible scenes in Rome to mark the club's first trophy in 14 years 

Mourinho, who joined Roma last July, was celebrating the fifth European trophy of his legendary managerial career.

At Porto, he won a UEFA Cup and Champions League. He also won Europe’s premier competition at Inter in 2010 and then the Europa League during this time at Manchester United.

The trophy ensures that he has won at least one trophy at every club, apart from Tottenham, since his time at Porto.

The parade ended with a stage presentation where the trophy was displayed to the fans in attendance.

Comments / 0

