City offices closed Monday for Memorial Day holiday

The city of Amarillo will join the nation in recognizing and honoring the men and women of the U.S. military on Memorial Day, Monday.

As such, City Hall, Amarillo City Transit, the Amarillo Public Library System and the city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

All city Golf Complexes (Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail) will have normal hours of operation on Monday.

Two city outdoor pools will be open Monday: Southeast Pool from noon to 6 p.m. and Thompson Park Pool from noon to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Solid Waste schedule will be as follows:

- Residential routes: Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday and Wednesday. ASL routes will follow same order as residential routes.

- Commercial routes: Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday.

- Brush sites and landfill sites will be closed on Monday.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at

(806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov .