Visitation will be on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Marvin Neil Simmons passed away suddenly on May 27, 2022, and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Marvin was born on September 13 (Friday), 1935 and was 86 years old at the time of his passing. Marvin was the youngest of 8 children born to Hiram Chessier and Sudie Florence (Hunt) Simmons. Marvin passed away on his farm outside of Bagwell, TX in Red River County.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO