Hillsborough Sheriff Investigating Violent Murder Of Woman In Lithia

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Lithia.

Early Saturday, just after midnight, deputies responded to the 6200 block of Kiteridge Drive to the report of a person down.

Once on the scene, HCSO deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue located a deceased adult female with severe upper body trauma.

Deputies learned that the victim was involved in an argument with the suspect, Matthew Terry, 47, late Friday night at The Landing Bar & Grill. Through investigative means, detectives were able to locate Terry, who fled the crime scene and was hiding in the overgrown brush and trees off of Lithia Pinecrest Road.

“Deputies who arrived at this horrific scene overnight were able to identify the suspect and worked quickly to detain him,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This was a violent and isolated incident and this suspect is now facing a First Degree Murder charge for his actions. Our hearts are with the victim, and those who are impacted by this senseless loss.”

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

