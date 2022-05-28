ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Braves call up No. 1 prospect, Stockbridge graduate for MLB debut

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago

Atlanta Braves Photo Day VENICE, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Michael Harris II #76 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Photo Day at CoolToday Park on March 17, 2022 in Venice, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three years ago, Michael Harris II graduated from Stockbridge High School.

Today, Harris will make his Major League Baseball debut for his hometown team.

The Atlanta Braves officially called up their top prospect Harris. He is expected to start in the outfield against the Miami Marlins Saturday and will wear No. 23.

The Braves drafted Harris out of high school with No. 98 pick of the 2019 MLB draft.

Instead of playing college baseball, he started his pro career with the Gulf Coast Braves and Rome Braves. He quickly impressed in his first year and the Braves invited Harris to spring training in 2021 and 2022.

Harris started this year in Double A with the Mississippi Braves.

So far this year, the outfielder has a .305 batting average with 53 hits, 33 RBIs and 23 extra base hits. The outfielder has dazzled with his speed and on defense with diving catches like this.

The Braves have a knack for signing and promoting local talent.

Along with Harris, current Braves Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson, Colin McHugh and Will Smith are also from metro Atlanta.

Braves sign another hometown player in relief pitcher Colin McHugh

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

