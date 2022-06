An investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics in Franklin County leads deputies to a large psychedelic mushroom grow lab in St. Charles County. Erik Hunter, 29, of St. Charles, was arrested earlier this month for delivery of a controlled substance. Following his arrest, detectives found three different locations within St. Charles County linked to Hunter, including a fully operational psychedelic mushroom grow lab inside his residence, a large fully occupied apartment complex. Officers also seized about 200 pounds of the mushrooms from a storage unit rented by Hunter. Police say the street value of the drugs are about $525,000.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO