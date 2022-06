A new ordinance is now in effect in Robbinsdale making South Twin Lake a full-time, slow-no wake lake. The City Council adopted the ordinance in part due to erosion concerns, but the main reason is to make it a safe recreation area for all, as Mayor Bill Blonigan says, “This lake is a park for all people to share, and to use in harmony. A lot of people come here and visit this lake, and they want to be knowing that when they come here, and it’s bathing suit weather, and they’re on a human powered thing out there, that they’re gonna be safe, their kids are gonna be safe, and it’s going to be peaceful.”

ROBBINSDALE, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO