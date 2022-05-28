Olivia Rodrigo and Vinnie Hacks hang out after her concert

Olivia Rodrigo spent some time with her friends after an evening of performing in Los Angeles. Following her concert in the Greek Theater, Rodrigo was photographed spending time with Vinnie Hacks , the famous TikToker.

GrosbyGroup Olivia and Vinnie were happy to see each other.

The photos show Olivia and Vinnie hugging and happy to see each other outside a bar in Hollywood. Olivia was wearing a white top, a black leather skirt, and some high-heeled boots while Vinnie was wearing jeans and a white shirt.

GrosbyGroup The close friends were captured hugged.

Vinnie Hacks was one of the famous guests at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert, joined by a variety of other stars like Billie Eilish , Lizzo , and Tate McRae. Rodrigo’s concert was one of her biggest and most memorable due to its location. For it, she brought out Alanis Morissette and together they performed “You Oughta Know.”

According to reviews of the concert, Rodrigo was happy and excited to be onstage, claiming that performing in the Greek Theater has been one of her lifelong dreams. “This is probably the favorite night of my whole life, thank you guys for coming,” she said. The concert was held on the anniversary of the release of her Grammy-winning “Sour.”

Rodrigo has often discussed how surreal her life has become since the release of her album. Last month, she shared a childhood photo of herself, singing next to a whiteboard with some of her favorite songs written on it, containing songs from Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers. Kevin and Joe Jonas dropped a couple of supportive comments. “Solid set list,” wrote Kevin. “Set list!” wrote Joe, adding a fire emoji.