Russia test fires Zircon hypersonic cruise missile

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
 4 days ago
May 28 (UPI) -- Russia test fired a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile Saturday from the Barents Sea to a target in the White Sea on Russia's northwest coast, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Video footage of the test fire over a distance of 621 miles shared by the Ministry of Defense showed Russia's Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate at sea fire the missile from a steep trajectory.

The ministry noted that the successful test fire was part of testing a new generation of weapons, state-run Russian news agency TASS reported.

Moscow has shown force with the new weapons tests amid the Russia-Ukraine war, including a test of its new Sarmat nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile last month.

The Zircon missile was touted as part of a new "invincible" generation of weapons when Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled it a few years ago.

Moscow says it can reach speeds of Mach 9 -- nine times of the speed of sound -- which enables it to evade enemy air defenses, along with range of more than 600 miles.

Russia's Defense Ministry previously carried out other successful Zircon test firings, including one test in November that hit a target nearly 250 miles away, among others.

Justin Willey
4d ago

they refer to the sarmat as Satan 2 so that's not a good thing that there test firing this weapon and it also has nuclear capabilities.

