ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Parents and children share heartbreaking voicemails about the Texas shooting

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1gYp_0ftS774h00

CNN asked parents and children to leave a voicemail after the Texas shooting. Hear what they said

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy