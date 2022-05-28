ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman Abramovich Sends Message To Todd Boehly And Co Via Chelsea Statement

By Robert Summerscales
 4 days ago

Abramovich sent his best wishes to Boehly on Saturday after it was revealed that Chelsea FC's takeover is set to be completed on Monday.

Roman Abramovich sent his best wishes to Todd Boehly on Saturday after it was revealed that Chelsea FC's takeover is set to be completed on Monday.

A short statement was published by the club on Saturday morning. It read: "Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium.

"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The Club will update further at that time."

Three hours later Abramovich posted a statement of his own via chelseafc.com .

Roman Abramovich, pictured waving at Chelsea fans in 2003, is saying goodbye to the club in 2022

In it, Abramovich declared himself pleased that the search for a buyer had come to a "successful conclusion", almost three months after he put the club up for sale .

A consortium led by Boehly is expected to pay £2.5 billion to buy Chelsea from Abramovich, while pledging to invest a further £1.75bn into the club over the next decade.

But due to sanctions imposed by the UK government in March , Abramovich is not permitted to receive any of that money.

Instead, the vast majority of the £2.5bn will be given to a "new charitable foundation which is being established" to help the victims of the war in Ukraine.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge earlier this month

Abramovich's statement read in full: "It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC. During this time, the team have worked hard to find the right custodian for Chelsea FC that would be best positioned to successfully lead the Club into its next chapter.

"The ownership of this Club comes with great responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have witnessed first-hand what this Club can achieve. My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the Men’s and Women’s team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the Club, such as the Academy and the vital work of Chelsea Foundation.

"I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch.

"It has been an honor of a lifetime to be a part of this Club – I would like to thank all the Club’s past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years.

"I am proud that as a result of our joint successes, millions of people will now benefit from the new charitable foundation which is being established. This is the legacy which we have created together. Thank you. Roman".

A banner in the form of a Russian flag, paying tribute to Chelsea owner Abramovich, pictured at Stamford Bridge in April 2022

Chelsea won 21 team trophies during the Abramovich era.

That haul includes five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea had only won 15 trophies prior to Abramovich's arrival in 2003, including the Second Division title twice and the Full Members' Cup twice.

