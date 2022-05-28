Sweep up this Eufy robot vacuum for its lowest price ever right now

Foldables have come a long way from their early days of feeling like clunky, unpolished, and experimental products to ones that can be confidently carried around — and dare we say, even used as roughly as regular phones. But while strides have been made in other aspects, the glass covering the internal display remains a tough nut to crack, particularly when it comes to the dreaded crease. Choosing between durability and aesthetics must be quite the dilemma for engineers, but last year's Oppo Find N handled it like a champ, doing away with the crease (almost) completely and without compromise. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 would look like it'd be headed down the same road but, as a new report suggests, that may not be the case.

