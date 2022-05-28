ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

SC Highway Patrol looking for driver who struck two motorcycles, killing one person

By David Travis Bland
The State
The State
 4 days ago

A driver hit two motorcycles with a van, killing one person, and ran away in Richland County Friday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The hit-and-run occurred at about 11:20 p.m. on Percival Road near Melton Road, Trooper Tyler Tidwell said. That’s about 2 miles from exit 82 on Interstate 20 near the towns of Pontiac and Elgin.

A van on Percival Road went into the opposite lane and hit two Harley Davidson motorcycles with three riders, Tidwell said. The van driver got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The driver of one of the motorcycles was killed. Paramedics took the driver and passenger of the other motorcycle to the hospital. Their condition was not available.

When the details of the wreck were reported at about 2 a.m. Saturday, the Highway Patrol was still searching for the van driver.

At least 348 people have died in wrecks this year, including 42 motorcyclists, according to the SC Department of Public Safety. The public safety department reports that 27 of all the fatal collision happened in Richland County.

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

SCHP: Moped driver dies after striking pickup truck in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a moped driver has died after striking the side of a pickup truck in Orangeburg County last month. Troopers say the collision occurred on May 14 around 11:40 p.m. on Hickory Hill Road at Shillings Bridge Road. Investigators say the driver of a moped was traveling east on Shillings Bridge Road when it struck the side of 2013 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling south on Hickory Hill Road and passing over Shillings Bridge Road.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

2-year-old killed in Sumter vehicle versus pedestrian accident

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker say a two-year-old boy was killed when he was struck by a car on Sunday evening, May 29, 2022. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, of the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports details of the incident: at approximately 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of W. Patricia Drive at Deacon Lane, a 2013 Cadillac XTS was travelling south on Deacon Lane when two-year-old Isiah Barno ran into the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.
SUMTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Melton#Traffic Accident#Sc Highway Patrol#Pontiac#Elgin#The Highway Patrol
WJBF

One dead, one injured in crash in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. The crash happened Monday May 30th just after 11:00 p.m. on Hightower Road near Berryland Road. Investigators were unaware of the crash until the next morning. They say a Dodge Ram Truck was traveling east when they […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

2-year-old killed after being hit by a vehicle in Sumter

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A 2-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday. The Sumter County Coroner says Baby Boy Isiah Barno was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. According to Highway Patrol, Barno was at the intersection of West Patricia Drive and Deacon...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs 19, 20-year-old killed in Horry County shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The two people who were killed in a shooting Tuesday in Horry County have been identified. Kalik Conn, 19, of Longs, and 20-year-old Jeremiah Dicker, of Columbia, were killed after being shot at about 2:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 554 and Red Bluff Crossroads, according to Horry County […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Child left in hot car in Columbia, mother arrested

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A mother has been arrested after Richland County deputies say she left her toddler in a hot car in Columbia. After receiving reports of a child trapped in a vehicle, deputies said they responded to 2700 block of Decker Blvd on Friday, May 27, around 1:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they said saw an 18-month-old locked in a vehicle with the windows up.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Deputies respond to incident at Dorchester County store

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident at an auto parts store. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of Ashley Phosphate Road, Lt. Rick Carson said. But it is not clear whether anyone was wounded...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies first man found dead after drowning in Upstate park

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead after he reportedly drowned at Irving Pitts Memorial Park in Ware Shoals Monday afternoon. Officers from the Ware Shoals Police Department said they responded to the scene around 2:40 p.m. Upon arrival,...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
truecrimedaily

3 men arrested for allegedly killing 6-year-old boy in drive-by shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Three men have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy inside his home. According to WCBD-TV, on Friday, May 13, suspects opened fire from a vehicle into a home on McClain Street at approximately 11:35 p.m. and struck Winston Hunter. Three days after the fatal shooting, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released video footage of a vehicle of interest in the case, which appeared to be a silver sedan. The Times and Democrat reports it was later identified as a 2011 to 2014 Chrysler 200.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
2K+
Followers
440
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy