SC Highway Patrol looking for driver who struck two motorcycles, killing one person

A driver hit two motorcycles with a van, killing one person, and ran away in Richland County Friday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The hit-and-run occurred at about 11:20 p.m. on Percival Road near Melton Road, Trooper Tyler Tidwell said. That’s about 2 miles from exit 82 on Interstate 20 near the towns of Pontiac and Elgin.

A van on Percival Road went into the opposite lane and hit two Harley Davidson motorcycles with three riders, Tidwell said. The van driver got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The driver of one of the motorcycles was killed. Paramedics took the driver and passenger of the other motorcycle to the hospital. Their condition was not available.

When the details of the wreck were reported at about 2 a.m. Saturday, the Highway Patrol was still searching for the van driver.

At least 348 people have died in wrecks this year, including 42 motorcyclists, according to the SC Department of Public Safety. The public safety department reports that 27 of all the fatal collision happened in Richland County.