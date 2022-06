Retired Lacey Police Public Safety Telecommunicator (Dispatcher) Donna Favor. The Lacey Township Police Department is mourning the loss of retired Public Safety Telecommunicator Donna Favor (photos below) who passed away at 70-years-of-age last Thursday, May 26, 2022. Donna started her career in Lacey Township in January 2006. Prior to that, Donna was employed as a Linden NJ Police Department Dispatcher for 18 years. After an additional 11 years of service to Lacey Township, Donna retired in 2017.

