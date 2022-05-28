ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger Aquatic Center opens for summer season

By Callie Cassick
 4 days ago

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Kroger Aquatic Center officially opens for the season on May 29.

Memorial Day fun in the Miami Valley

The center was originally scheduled to open on May 28 but was postponed due to cold temperatures.

The center will open its gates at 12:00 p.m. for Huber Heights residents and passholders and 1 p.m. for everyone else. It closes at 8:00 p.m.

Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays will be only for residents and passholders.

Pricing information for a season pass can be found online .

