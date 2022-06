JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The FDA is warning about an outbreak of Hepatitis A linked to strawberries sold in major grocery stores across the country last month. The FDA is investigating the multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections in the United States and Canada potentially linked to fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB, purchased between March 5 and April 25.

