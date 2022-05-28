Portland-area weather Saturday: 100% chance of rain, weather service says
Memorial Day weekend is off to a rainy start in the Portland area, with the National Weather Service issuing a rare forecast that there is 100%...www.oregonlive.com
Memorial Day weekend is off to a rainy start in the Portland area, with the National Weather Service issuing a rare forecast that there is 100%...www.oregonlive.com
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1