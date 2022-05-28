ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Illini Dads Centennial Plaza Groundbreaking Ceremony

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Dads Association at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Illini Dads Centennial Plaza on June 11.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the corner of Illinois Street and Lincoln Avenue, just west of the Hallene Gateway.

Officials said the ceremony marks the start of the construction that is set to begin this summer and to be finished by Illini Dads Weekend on November 4.

According to officials, the University of Illinois, in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Dads Association and the contribution the organization has endowed upon the student body and campus community over the years, has allocated this land for the development of the Illini Dads Centennial Plaza.

Officials stated, “Uplifting and evoking memories of fathers and father figures, the plaza will reflect the love, acceptance and support we all need from each other. This will be a cherished location where students, families, alumni and visitors come to reflect, relax and create lasting memories for generations.”

The central lawn houses massive 4’-6’ tall 10-ton native split boulders, representing how fathers and father figures and their students are separate, but always part of one another. The centerpiece of the plaza is a 7’x70’ curved wall that cuts through the existing hill embracing and defining the central lawn plaza.

The ceremony will include remarks from the Illini Dads Association, Director and Chief Advancement Officer Mindy Spencer, Director Illini Union Becki Salzman and a short tour of the site by Ryan Kettelkamp, Landscape Architect.

Anyone with questions can contact Gary Johnson, Dads Association Board Member, at 217-369-1012.

