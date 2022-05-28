ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Passenger dead following crash on I-71 in Warren County

By TJ Caudill
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
An overnight crash on I-71 in Warren County left one person dead and three others injured, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-71at mile post 29 in Union Township.

Investigators said a semi-truck was traveling south on I-71 when it crashed into the back of a passenger van that was driving at a slow speed. One of the passengers in the van was thrown from the vehicle, troopers said.

The passenger thrown was then hit by a driver in a third vehicle, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the driver did not stop and has not been identified.

Troopers said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van and two other passengers were taken to Bethesda North Hospital. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The name of the passenger killed has not yet been released.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging anyone with information about the vehicle that hit the thrown passenger to call the Lebanon Highway Patrol Post at 1-513-932-4444.

