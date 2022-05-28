ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Scenes from the Ogden Newspaper Wellness Weekend

WTRF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Although the skies were gloomy and rainy, the racers at Saturday’s Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend were ready to...

www.wtrf.com

WDTV

Identity of body found in Cheat River confirmed

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a body found in the Cheat River on May 20. Officials say Thomas Earl Harris, 44, of Oakland, Maryland, was found in the Cheat River near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg. Harris was...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officers rescue two fawns after mother killed on I-70

Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF

WVU hoops announces date change for Xavier game

West Virginia’s trip to the Big 12-Big East Battle has been moved up a day. Originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, the Mountaineers will now play their first-ever road game at Xavier on Saturday, Dec. 4. A tip time has not yet been released. The Mountaineers are set to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Oglebay Backyard BBQ Festival rocks

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Whether it’s Christmas, Halloween or Independence Day, Oglebay knows how to bring Wheeling together for the holidays. And they’ve done it again with their brand new Memorial Day weekend BBQ Festival. The two-day extravaganza just wrapped up Saturday night with a massive hillside concert just past the Levenson Shelter. The Clarks […]
WHEELING, WV
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF

WVU baseball sets single-season attendance record

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Records continue to fall following a historic season for WVU baseball. The Mountaineers announced Wednesday that they shattered their single-season attendance record in 2022. More than 52,000 fans attended games during the program’s 127th season and its eighth season occupying Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Football announces defensive back addition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – (June 1, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Wesley McCormick, a 6-foot, 199-pound, fifth-year senior defensive back from Germantown, Maryland, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from James Madison University. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
WTRF

Charting WVU baseball’s potential 2023 lineup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite missing the NCAA Tournament, the future is looking extremely bright for WVU baseball as it could return almost all of its starting lineup for 2023. Senior right fielder Austin Davis, junior centerfielder Victor Scott II and sophomore left fielder Braden Barry were WVU’s outfielders for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
buckeyefirearms.org

MEMORIAL DAY 2022: In 1788, Ohio law required ALL men aged 16-50 to bear arms

(Originally posted by the Cincinnati Enquirer and on this website July 25, 2003) On July 25, 1788, the first Ohio law to establish and regulate a militia was published in Marietta. It mandated all men between 16 and 50 perform military duty. They were required to arm themselves with a musket and bayonet, a cartridge box, powder horn, one pound of powder and four pounds of lead. They also were ordered to drill every Sunday.
Your Radio Place

State Street Bridge in Zanesville set to close May 31 for up to four months

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–On Tuesday, May 31, the Interstate 70 project through Zanesville will enter another phase with closure of the State Street Bridge. According to ODOT: The State Street bridge and the I-70 WB off-ramp to State Street are scheduled to close on Tuesday, May 31, for 95-120 days, for reconstruction of the bridge.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WDTV

Police respond to reports of shots fired in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County 911 Center, there were no injuries in this incident as nobody was struck by gunfire. Police are responding to reports of shots being fired in Clarksburg. Officers responded to a home of Coplin Ave. around 10:30 Tuesday morning. Several officers are...
CLARKSBURG, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Paid extras needed for season 2 of 'Mayor of Kingstown,' filming in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Paid background extras are needed for season two of "Mayor of Kingstown," the Paramount+ series filming in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Film Office said they're looking for kids, teens and adults to portray locals, officers, prisoners, diner patrons, night club goers and more to create a town similar to Detroit.Starring Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows power brokers in a Michigan town "where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry," exploring themes of systematic racism, corruption and inequality.Season two will be produced by Pittsburgh's own Antoine Fuqua.The series will film from late June through October. No experience is necessary and COVID-19 vaccinations aren't required, though testing will be provided. For more information on how to apply, click here. Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

An old road has a new name, honoring a fallen veteran

MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF) The Moundsville Extension is now the Corporal Leonard Joe Zelaski Jr. Memorial Road. In his hometown, they knew him as Joe. He was born in 1948 and died in 1968, at age 20. He had joined the Marines, not even having finished high school, and was killed in Vietnam. Friends and family […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Formerly endangered falcons calling Tarentum Bridge, U.S. Steel Clairton Works home

Youngsters of the formerly endangered peregrine falcon are popping up at usual places like the Tarentum Bridge and an unexpected location — the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works. The peregrine falcon was removed from Pennsylvania’s endangered and threatened species list last year. In the 1970s, exposure to pesticides, especially...
CLAIRTON, PA
WTRF- 7News

A convicted murderer back in court and warnings for drivers ahead of the deadliest days: Here are the week’s top headlines

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. The week started with tragic news from across the nation. 21 people, 19 of them young students and two of them teachers, were killed by a gunman at an elementary school in Texas.  –> Remembering the victims of Robb Elementary School <– The […]
WHEELING, WV
cranberryeagle.com

Person flown by helicopter after Middlesex crash

One person is being flown by helicopter to a hospital after a one-car rollover in Middlesex Twp. on Glade Mill Road. The road, located near the Clinton Twp. line, is currently closed to traffic, according to Butler County 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers said the call came in at 8:24 a.m. after...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

