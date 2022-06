The 2022 Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche features a dream matchup between Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. Fans now know they're getting another treat in the Eastern Conference Final as goaltenders Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin square off for the Tampa Bay Lighting and New York Rangers. Vasilevskiy is the proven veteran with two Stanley Cups, a Vezina and a Conn Smythe to back it up. Shesterkin, despite being just a year younger than Vasilevskiy, has less NHL experience as he decided to play at home for a few years, but has put the Rangers on his back in this post season and led them to where they are right now. Still, Shesterkin is well aware of what he's up against in this matchup.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO