Blaine, WA

Blaine Police arrest suspect in school threats

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAINE, Wash. – Blaine Police have arrested a suspect in a series of threats that caused Blaine schools to shut down for two days. Three juveniles reported getting threatening messages on Friday, May 27th, that were similar...

KIRO 7 Seattle

Father and son from Monroe sentenced to prison for marijuana, money laundering operations

A father and son from Monroe were sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday on drug and money laundering charges. Kenneth John Rhule, 47, and Kenneth Warren Rhule, 28, were both sentenced to five years in prison for their operation of an illegal marijuana business, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a press release. The younger Rhule was also engaged in unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange activity.
MONROE, WA
Blaine, WA
Blaine, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested, employee recovering after a shooting at an Everett restaurant

EVERETT, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested, and an employee is recovering after a Saturday morning shooting at a Denny's restaurant in the South Everett. According to Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), at around 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Denny's on 128th street near I-5. Authorities say before shots were fired, an altercation happened after a group of people were asked to leave the restaurant.
EVERETT, WA
ncwlife.com

Bellevue man killed in rollover on Interstate 90

A 20-year-old Bellevue man was killed Saturday morning when his vehicle left Interstate 90, rolled and struck a tree. The Washington State Patrol said Noah Gurrola died at the scene about 10 miles west of Cle Elum near Pine Glen. WSP said he was driving eastbound about 6:30 a.m. when...
BELLEVUE, WA
#Blaine Police#Blaine Schools#The Whatcom County Mobile
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest One, Seize Gun, Drugs, Cash Downtown Thursday Evening

Police recovered a handgun, narcotics and more than $2,000 cash from a suspected drug dealer Downtown on Thursday evening. At around 5:00 p.m., officers patrolling the Downtown core witnessed a man conduct multiple drug transactions in the 200 block of Pike Street. Police followed him several blocks away and told him he was under arrest. The man tried to run but officers quickly caught him. As police attempted to place him in handcuffs, the man tried to toss away a handgun. Officers recovered the loaded weapon, in addition to hundreds of fentanyl pills and more than $2,200 in cash from the suspect.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

9-year-old girl attacked by cougar in Stevens County

FRUITLAND, Wash. — A 9-year old girl was attacked by a cougar Saturday morning at a kids camp near Fruitland, according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The attack happened around 11 a.m. this morning. The girl's condition is unknown, but WDFW said the cougar has been killed.
FRUITLAND, WA
Nationwide Report

20-year-old Noah Gurrola dead after a vehicle hits a tree near Cle Elum (Cle Elum, WA)

Authorities identified 20-year-old Noah Gurrola, from Bellevue, as the man who lost his life after his vehicle crashed into a tree on Saturday morning near Cle Elum. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 90, just west of Cle Elum at about 6:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver, identified as Noah Gurrola, was heading eastbound on I-90 when his vehicle swerved off the roadway, flipped and slammed into a tree.
CLE ELUM, WA
KOMO News

Deputies launch search for suspected shooter near Everett, two in custody

EVERETT, Wash. - Officials say two people are in custody after a shooting at a south Everett apartment complex. Snohomish County deputies confirm the shooting was at an apartment on Fourth Ave. W near Everett. A victim was transported to Providence Medical Center. Two people fled in a vehicle and...
q13fox.com

Bremerton bar fight with 200 people: Police searching for man hanging out of car with gun

BREMERTON, Wash. - Bremerton Police are searching for a man seen hanging out of a car with a gun. He may be connected to a massive bar fight that broke out early last week. On May 15, officers were called to "what was described as 200 people" brawling outside McCloud’s Grill House around 1 a.m., according to authorities. The fight reportedly escalated to the point where gunshots were fired.
My Clallam County

Man goes over cliff trying to rescue his dog

PORT ANGELES – A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after falling over a cliff east of Port Angeles while trying to rescue his dog. Clallam 3 Fire Rescue was dispatched at 11:20 p.m. Thursday to 183 Twilight Beach Road, where the patient had telephoned 911 dispatch saying that he believed he broke his back and could not move his legs. The patient had gone over the cliff to check on his dog, which had also fallen.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KOMO News

Race car driver rescued after crashing at Evergreen Speedway

MONROE, Wash. - A race car driver was rescued after their car was involved in a crash at the Evergreen Speedway Saturday night. Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue worked with speedway race crews to get the driver out of the car. The driver was transported to a local hospital their condition is unknown.
MONROE, WA
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after a 6-vehicle pile-up in Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)

On Thursday night, two people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Moses Lake. As per the initial information, the six-vehicle pile-up was reported at 6:24 p.m. on WA-17 and E Wheeler Rd in Grant County. The preliminary investigation showed that a Moses Lake man driving a pickup truck and trailer was traveling northbound on SR-17 with five other drivers stopped at the intersection.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Sheriff: Washington man dies in rafting accident on Middle Fork of the Salmon River

A Washington man is dead after a boating accident on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in Custer County, according to the sheriff’s office. Robert Gray, 63 of Mill Creek, Washington, was floating the river Tuesday afternoon “when his raft struck a log jam, throwing him into the water,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
MILL CREEK, WA
KING 5

Feds stop boat with 1,400 pounds of meth in San Juan Islands

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — U.S. authorities reported that they stopped a small boat carrying a large shipment of methamphetamine after they saw it riding low in the water in the San Juan Islands. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers stopped the 18-foot Bayliner speedboat on Wednesday as...

