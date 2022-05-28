ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I went on holiday after getting lip filler – I thought balm would protect them, I’m begging people not to make my error

By Abigail Wilson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

RECENTLY we are seeing more and more young women getting lip filler and then taking to TikTok to show off how it went wrong.

And one woman, known on TikTok as ‘prettylikemunii_’, is another that has shared her lip filler experience on the social media platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxDsN_0ftRz1tD00
One woman took to TikTok to reveal her lip filler nightmare Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8RHS_0ftRz1tD00
She explained that she thought a lip balm would protect them, but it didn't have a strong enough SPF in it Credit: TikTok

But it wasn’t that she had her lips done and then immediately they went horrendously red and swollen.

Instead, this woman had her lips plumped, then went on holiday - assuming that lip balm would protect them.

However, she experienced a nasty reaction after sitting in the sun and is now begging people not to make the same mistake.

The 20-year-old uploaded the video with the caption ‘This is ur sign to protect your Botox and lip filler at all times’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrRVs_0ftRz1tD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVyeL_0ftRz1tD00

She explained: “POV: You wore Vaseline on holiday in the sun over your lip filler.

“Turned into a blister, popped and went all red and sore.

“Made my lips uneven and swollen and scabbed.”

In the video, the woman showed off her lips and it’s safe to say, they look pretty painful.

It’s clear to see that they appear very swollen and incredibly sore.

The woman revealed that “this has nothing to do with my lip lady” and that her technician had advised her to use “SPF lip balm water and cover them for a few hours”.

Vaseline products do have sun protection in them - SPF 15 - and so it is not advised to avoid them after getting filler, but it is advised that after getting lip fillers, if you are going to be exposed to excess sunlight, you should use a stronger SPF on your lips.

According to doctor Tijion Esho, it is advised not to wear make-up or products on lips for 24 hours after an appointment.

However, if you want to apply balm to your lips, he advises that you can use Vaseline for 24 hours after your appointment using a clean finger or a cotton bud.

Then, after 24 hours you can apply make-up and apply your usual lip balm.

If you have had lip fillers and are heading on holiday, it's best to use something with a strong SPF, and many TikTok users recommended using “the Bondi Sands SPF 50 lip balm”.

In addition to this, excess sun exposure after filler injections can irritate your skin as it reacts to the treatment during its healing process.

Therefore, it is an idea to consider minimising your exposure to intense heat – from sunbathing in high temperatures or saunas, – for two weeks after having any lip filler treatment.

This is simply a precaution for avoiding any potential swelling.

TikTok users were shocked at the woman’s lips and took to the comments to express this.

One person said: “Wait WHAT.”

Another added: “I’m so scared now.”

One TikToker revealed: “As a practitioner this hurts me.”

A fourth commented: “This happened to me girl, repair balm on your lips and it heals up.”

