NEW YORK — New York’s tax break on gasoline goes into effect on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The state is suspending the sales and excise taxes on each gallon of gas, which equates to a total discount of 16 cents per gallon through the end of the year, AAA said. Many counties across New York have also followed suit and will suspend or cap gas taxes at the county level.

