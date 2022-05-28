ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Marciano fans share wild theory behind why GMA weatherman has gone ‘missing’ after spotting huge clue on his Twitter

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
ROB Marciano fans have shared a wild theory behind why the Good Morning America weatherman has gone "missing" after spotting a huge clue on his Twitter.

Fans of the meteorologist have wondered if he was promoted or has been kicked off the program.

GMA weatherman Rob Marciano has been missing from the show and fans are concerned Credit: Getty
Fans think they spotted a major clue on Rob's whereabouts on his latest Twitter post Credit: Getty

On Thursday evening, Rob posted a photo of a late spring storm making its way through the Midwest and the Gulf.

Along with two snaps of the weather radar, Rob explained: "Storm system winding its way through the Midwest with cold front arcing down into the Gulf."

He continued: "Tornado confirmed on the ground in Indiana with watched up in the Carolinas... danger zone onto the East Coast tomorrow."

However, besides the severe storm weather update, fans were considered with a big clue.

Rob signed off: "More coming," and tagged ABC World News.

A fan replied to Rob's post and asked: "Where are you?"

They continued: "This Tweet says @ABCWorldNews. Did you leave GMA Weekend? Get a promotion?

"If so, congrats! But, you're missed a lot on the weekends. Say something!"

WHERE IS ROB?

Marciano has worked as the GMA weekend forecaster since Ginger Zee, another GMA forecaster, was promoted to the weekday meteorologist time slot.

Many online watchers have noticed Marciano's absence and are wondering where he is.

One fan posted on Twitter: "Anyone else really misses Rob Marciano on GMA Weekend? Wonder what happened."

Marciano has not commented publicly on his nonappearance on GMA and his Instagram stories suggest he is in New York.

Other supporters of the weatherman have theories on his whereabouts.

Another fan said on Twitter: "If Rob Marciano is definitely off GMA - it’s sad that you can’t give him the proper send-off."

Other devotees think that Marciano has been promoted to another position within the ABC News Company.

The US Sun has reached out to GMA to confirm if Marciano has indeed left the show but hasn't heard back at the time of publishing.

ROB ON THE JOB

In addition to being the weekend meteorologist at GMA, Marciano is also the senior meteorologist on ABC's World News Tonight with David Muir, according to his biography on ABCNews.go.

During his time within the ABC News company, he has covered multiple natural disasters, including tornadoes and a volcanic eruption in Hawaii.

He also covered Hurricane Katrina.

Prior to working for ABC News, Marciano was a co-host on Entertainment Tonight and a weather and news anchor at CNN.

Rob tagged ABC World News in his latest radar weather update Credit: Twitter
Fans responded to his post asking if he left GMA for ABC World News Credit: Twitter
As well as his occupation as weekend meteorologist with GMA, Rob is the senior meteorologist on ABC's World News Tonight Credit: Getty

Carolyn A
3d ago

Maybe hes working on a project I don't understand why everybody's gotta be all up in his business if he was let go from GMA they would have announced it

