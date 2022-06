SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to two stabbings and a motor vehicle collision with a bicycle on the evening of Monday, May 30. Police first responded to the intersection of Green Street and Lodi Street in Syracuse around 8:55 p.m. for a motor vehicle collision with injuries call. Police say that a 13-year-old girl was found with head and leg injuries after getting struck while riding a bicycle and was quickly transported to Upstate Hospital in critical condition. Police add that preliminary information suggests that the girl disregarded a traffic control device at the intersection and was hit by a car.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO