Midland Saxophone Quartet has several performances scheduled throughout June in Midland. The Midland Saxophone Quartet has three upcoming performances in June in Midland. The Quartet is pleased to announce that Phil Bossenberger will join them on alto saxophone as Jon Van Regenmorter has accepted a job offer in Austin, Texas. The group will miss Van Regenmorter's skill, leadership and camaraderie, but Bossenberger is an educated musician who is willing to tolerate a group of engineers and an accountant.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO