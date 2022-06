A Danville area man has been jailed on charges connected to the death of his partner. State police responded to a fight on westbound Interstate 80 early Sunday; they found the body of 35-year-old Julio Cesar Perez of Harrisburg lying in the road, having been struck by passing vehicles. Arrested was Andres Garcia Arce, also 35. Witnesses say the two men were fighting inside their vehicle, and that Perez fled before being struck. Arce is being held on aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges.

DANVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO