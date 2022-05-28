ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Alleged intoxicated driver crashes corvette and leaves one man seriously injured

By SBG San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - A driver was charged with intoxication assault after he crashed his red Corvette into a Toyota Camry and a Kia Soul on the West Side of the city, according...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 1

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Woman is dead after running across highway, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after police received reports of her running across the highway on I-10 on the Northwest side of town. According to police, they first received multiple calls at around 8:30 p.m. of a woman crossing the highway. They say that soon after that they received calls of a woman being struck on the access road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

13-year-old boy shot dead by suspect breaking into North Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting during a possible break-in at a North Side home. The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Agnes Street near McCullough Avenue. Police said when they arrived, they found the 13-year-old boy with a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Guadalupe County Sheriff investigates triple shooting during possible home invasion

MARION, Texas - Three people were shot during a possible home invasion in Guadalupe County. The shooting happened on Tuesday at a home on Zuehl Road near Interstate 10. Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that when deputies arrived they found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound at her home. A man was also found outside the home with several gunshot wounds. Deputies believe he may be one of the suspects.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
foxsanantonio.com

Man accused of robbing two convenience stores in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - A man has been arrested accused of robbing two convenience stores in Seguin. Deaquan Deshawn Neal, 19, was taken into custody by the Seguin Police Department and is being charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Officials say Neal went into the Quick Trip on I-10 on...
SEGUIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding suspect accused of aggravated assault

SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help identifying and locating a suspect accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, on May 23, the two Victims were inside an apartment at the 8600 block of Waters Edge Drive when they heard knocking on the front door. The door was answered, and the suspect asked to speak with someone who frequently sleeps at the apartment. The victim told the suspect that person was not there and closed the door. The door was pushed back open by a woman who was with the suspect, and the suspect removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Corvette#West Side#Traffic Accident#Kia#Guadalupe St#Intoxication Assault
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde shooter's grandmother, 9-year-old victims' condition upgraded

SAN ANTONIO - New information is being released on several victims still in the hospital following last week's mass shooting in Uvalde. University Hospital officials said in a tweet that a 66-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl are in good condition. The 66-year-old woman has been identified as the school shooter's grandmother.
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

School districts low on police officer staffing

After last week's tragic school shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, parents have been reaching out about their concerns to safety at their own school districts. One parent, Armando, did not want to go on camera. He said he has reached out on the Nextdoor Neighbor App about...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Crime Stoppers asking for your help in solving murder

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in solving a murder. Charles Pryor, 48, was outside of his home on May 31, 2020, when an unknown suspect vehicle with several suspects pulled up around 9:15 p.m. and began shooting him. He was found deceased by the front door of his home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Ernesto Ancira celebrates 50 years as Chevrolet dealer in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO- One of the longest running family-owned dealerships in the state is celebrating a major milestone. Ernesto Ancira is celebrating 50 years as Chevrolet dealer in San Antonio. “The real secret to success in anything is understand what your limitations are and to go ahead and back yourself up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Remember these children': family of Uvalde victim prepares funeral receptions for free

UVALDE, Texas - It has now been one week since 21 innocent lives were taken in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Since the very first day there has been an outpouring of support and as funerals begin it's no different. Some of the funerals started Tuesday and one family personally impacted is determined no one feels they are alone.
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Dog receives treatment after getting tossed out of vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Animal Shelter said they received a report of a dog getting tossed out of a vehicle. When he was found, the dog was in a box. He was unable to move and was completely covered in ants. He also suffered in what the shelter refers to as one of the worst cases of excessive matting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Narratives, and blame, shift again as dysfunction engulfs shooting probe

The official response to the mass shooting at an Uvalde elementary school — a response already marred by shifting narratives, finger-pointing and a general lack of timely and accurate information — took a further turn toward dysfunction on Tuesday. The Uvalde school district’s police chief — who made...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy