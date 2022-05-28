Alleged intoxicated driver crashes corvette and leaves one man seriously injured

SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help identifying and locating a suspect accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, on May 23, the two Victims were inside an apartment at the 8600 block of Waters Edge Drive when they heard knocking on the front door. The door was answered, and the suspect asked to speak with someone who frequently sleeps at the apartment. The victim told the suspect that person was not there and closed the door. The door was pushed back open by a woman who was with the suspect, and the suspect removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO