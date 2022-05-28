Here’s Stanislaus District fans’ pick as The Bee’s Girls Prep of the Week

After a stellar playoff pitching performance, Orestimba’s Jacquelyn Lujan earned back-to-back Player of the Week honors.

After a first-round bye, the No. 3 Warriors took on six-seeded Escalon in the quarterfinals, winning 4-3 to advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI semifinals.

In an extra-innings quarterfinals battle with Escalon, Lujan pitched all eight innings, striking out 11 batters and contributing on offense with two hits, one RBI and scored one run. The fans noticed Lujan’s efforts, voting her The Bee’s Girls Player of the Week.

Lujan finished in first after gaining 47% of the votes in the weekly poll. She finished ahead of softball players Kylie Valente of Oakdale and Big Valley Christian’s Trinity Beers, who came in second and third, respectively.

Know a high school player who should be considered for Prep of the Week? Let us know: qhamilton@modbee.com or on Twitter: @Quade1095