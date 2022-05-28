ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Avalanche vs. Blues Game 6: Avs advance to Western Conference finals on Darren Helm's last-second goal

By Paulina Dedaj
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche have advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years after veteran center Darren Helm scored a crowd-deafening goal with just 5.6 seconds left in regulation, eliminating the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup playoffs' second-round series. Helm’s...

www.foxnews.com

