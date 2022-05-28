ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Texas Tech falls to Kansas State, eliminated from Big 12 Tournament

By Stan Smith
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON, Tex.- The Texas Tech baseball team fell 6-5 in 11 innings to Kansas State on Friday night, ending their run at a Big 12 Tournament title.

Up 5-4 in the top of the 9th, the Wildcats scored on a wild pitch from Texas Tech to tie the game, then in the top of the 11th inning Kansas State took the 6-5 lead from a sacrifice bunt.

Ty Coleman led all Red Raider batters with three RBI, meanwhile Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Brandon Birdsell got the start of the mound, pitching six innings and threw six strikeouts on the night.

Texas Tech will now wait until Monday’s selection show at 11 a.m. to find out where they will play in the NCAA Tournament.

