ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Notre Dame still perceived leader for 5-star QB Moore

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DiVLM_0ftRsnjF00

The roller-coaster recruitment of Michigan star quarterback Dante Moore has been exactly that for Irish fans.

One moment, it seems Moore is headed a few hours south and will suit up in the Blue and Gold. Then he schedules a trip to Texas A&M, throwing another wrench into the situation.

The one constant however, has been the idea Notre Dame is leading in his pursuit, and a report from 247Sports Tom Loy (subscription required) seems to confirm that belief. Loy is under the impression that the Irish are “the perceived leader” in Moore recruitment. His sources across the nation give him this impression although Loy goes on to say “anything is possible and can change quickly in recruiting.”

The report also touches on when a commitment could happen for Moore, nut that timeline is very murky. The quarterback is considering multiple high-level programs and isn’t concerned much about building a recruiting class.

Only time will tell how this turns out for the Irish and the other programs that Moore is considering. What we do know is that Marcus Freeman has put Notre Dame in a position to land one of the best prospects in the country.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Comments / 1

Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Baseball: Fighting Irish got screwed again and everyone knows it

It was a disappointing finish for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Tournament as they allowed North Carolina to pull away late, but you still figured the Irish would be a Top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Going into that game, some even had the Irish as a top 8 team which would have meant hosting a super regional — something they got hosed out of last season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGN Radio

PHOTOS: Trash left behind after Greatest Spectacle in Racing

INDIANAPOLIS — The roar of the Indianapolis 500 engines and the cheers of 325,000 fans have come and gone. Now all that remains at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the smell of stale beer and a sea of trash including everything from deserted coolers to a portable toilet. Organizations like local churches and schools will […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Irish#Texas A M#Facebook
WNDU

Four Winds Casino South Bend moving closer to completing expansion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Developing now at Four Winds Casino in South Bend is the next big investment to bring more gaming, entertainment, and gathering spaces to Northwest Indiana. Construction is moving right along with an expansion of the casino floor, event centers, and their 23-story high-rise hotel. They’re going...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Jalyn Smoot

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.
DALLAS, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

An angry dinner reception for Ted Cruz in Texas

Benjamin Hernandez confronted Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a restaurant in Houston Friday (May 27) after Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. Cruz said in a speech to the National Rifle Association...
HOUSTON, TX
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Police investigating New Life Christian Church allegations

The Indiana State Police are now investigating allegations connected to the New Life Christian Church in Warsaw. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement saying that because of a past relationship between the church and the sheriff’s office, the decision was make to contact the state police.
WARSAW, IN
103.3 WKFR

Portage, IN Compound Promises Great Views for $2.4 Million

A home recently listed for sale in Portage, IN, promises some incredible views if you have a spare $2.4 Million to drop. The home, located at 28 Shore Drive, is said to be designed by Chicago-born Stanley Tigerman, an American architect who gained notoriety in the 80s thanks to his postmodern designs. Read more here.
PORTAGE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy