ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers & thunderstorms

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgbaF_0ftRsT1b00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FBpo_0ftRsT1b00
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/28 Saturday morning update 02:32

Looking at the three-day holiday weekend, today is the only day you'll want the umbrella handy.

It's not a washout, but expect scattered showers and thunderstorms for the late morning into afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzDcn_0ftRsT1b00
CBS2

There's an isolated risk of a strong to severe storm, especially north of New York City. The farther south you are, the lower the coverage of any storms.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P28pd_0ftRsT1b00
CBS2

Things quickly clear out this evening with skies becoming mostly clear overnight. It'll turn cooler and noticeably less humid. Temps will fall into the low 60s around the city and 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday is looking fantastic! Plenty of sunshine and highs right around 80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCx6V_0ftRsT1b00
CBS2

It stays dry for Memorial Day but turns hotter with temps in the upper 80s to near 90 inland.

If you're headed to the beaches, just keep in mind that not only is the water still cold, but there's a moderate to high risk of rip currents.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain showers Wednesday

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert starting Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours. We're expecting strong and potentially severe thunderstorms, mainly north and west of New York City. The storms could bring downpours and damaging winds. Showers are expected to develop any time after 2 p.m. and stick around until about 1 a.m. Thursday. Then, we could see another round of rain Thursday afternoon into the night. Friday may start out with showers too, before the skies clear for the weekend. Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest forecast and weather alerts. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tips for staying safe as hurricane season starts

NEW YORK -- Wednesday marks the official start to hurricane season, and we've learned far too many times that it takes but one storm to forever change a life.CBS2's Vanessa Murdock and the CBS2 First Alert Weather Team have tips for staying safe.Nearly 10 years ago, Superstorm Sandy raged ashore and still, homes in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, bear witness to the devastation. Steps away, homes now rise high above the water line to withstand the next storm. James Beck's too."We got it pretty bad," Beck said.Then came Sandy on October 29."And it happened in minutes," Beck said.Water fountained from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Memorial Day warning: Beachgoers urged to beware of dangerously cold water temps

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Islanders heading to the beach on a summer-like Memorial Day should be prepared for cold water temperatures, the National Weather Service warned. Despite highs expected in the upper-80s on Monday, the agency said the water will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s, threatening to cause hypothermia in people unprotected within minutes.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
newyorkled.com

NY Gov. Hochul Preps New York for Severe Weather That’s On It’s Way

Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers to Prepare For Severe Weather Expected to Impact Parts of Upstate Through Wednesday Evening. Parts of the Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Mid-Hudson and North Country Regions at Risk for Severe Storms Wednesday. Primary Concerns are Damaging Wind Gusts, Large Hail,...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC New York

Newark Ties Almost 20-Year ‘Snowfall Record' in Saturday Storms

There wasn't any snow on the ground Saturday, but that didn't stop Newark from tying its record for daily snowfall set back in 2004. That's right. New Jersey's largest city tied its "snowfall record" during the latest round of storms to strike the tri-state over Memorial Day weekend. No, it...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Above normal hurricane season predicted on Long Island

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Hurricane season officially begins Wednesday. It could rival that of 2021, which ushered in a record-breaking 21 named tropical storms. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports the American Red Cross hunkered down in Long Beach preaching preparedness to a nervous community. The Thomas family of Westbury came to the boardwalk in Long Beach to learn more about hurricane season. "We've had such devastating hurricanes, I think it's time that people know exactly what to do," homeowner Allan Thomas said. The Red Cross is holding informational sessions, with warnings that storms are intensifying, and hovering, which is blamed on a warming climate. "The disasters that...
LONG BEACH, NY
westportlocal.com

One Casualty during Compo Storm

The only casualty of this afternoon’s storms was a lifeguarding chair along Compo’s southern shoreline. The waterfront was immediately evacuated as the storm made its way closer, a standard procedure that the Compo Beach lifeguards prepare for each season. WestportLocal.com photo.
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#First Alert#Memorial Day
CBS New York

Heavy rains flood Rockland County apartment complex

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Saturday afternoon's heavy rain left tenants at an apartment complex in Rockland County furious.They told CBS2's Astrid Martinez flooding happens often during storms.It was a rough day for quite a few people at the Spring Valley complex due to rain and the flooding of their building. Tenants called the fire chief and police looking for help."We've gone through this. They come here, they pump it out, they leave us to deal with the management and nothing happens," Tanika said.Every unit in the lower level of the complex was inundated with water when rain fell Saturday afternoon."Well,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
fireislandnews.com

HISTORY: Ash Wednesday 1962: The Perfect Storm that Took Moses Under

By Christopher Verga ~ IN THE EARLY MORNING hours of Ash Wednesday, March 7, 1962, the south shore was hit by a nor’easter. Unlike a hurricane, which strikes the coast with brute force but for a brief time, a nor’easter batters the beach for a more extended time. Sometimes lasting over 24 hours, a nor’easter can cause more damage than a hurricane.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

Geese invasion causing "health hazard" in N.J., some say

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City residents are stepping into an unpleasant problem -- geese droppings all over public spaces and sidewalks."The geese have invaded like I've never seen before," Jersey City resident David Krell said.Thirty years living in Jersey City, and Krell says the geese have gotten out of hand."They're defecating all over the place," he told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.Krell snapped photos over the weekend of the mess left behind in Newport from Elephant Park to the sidewalks near the water. There, CBS2 saw plenty of geese congregating and even someone feeding them."I see people walking their dogs, walking...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Commuter alert: Construction this week at bridges & tunnels

NEW YORK -- We have a warning for commuters this week.It's a busy week for construction around New York City, and there will be roadwork at most bridges and tunnels. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says drivers should expect lane closures at the George Washington Bridge, Holland Tunnel, Bayonne Bridge, Goethals Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.The closures are expected to last through Friday. See below for the full details.George Washington BridgeOn Tuesday, May 31, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. one westbound lane to the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway will be closed.From Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday, June 2,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NY Gas Tax Holiday: How Much Drivers Can Expect to Save Through Rest of Year

The pain at the pump is very real right now, but New York is trying to ease that pain a bit through the end of the year. Starting Wednesday, the state's gas tax will be suspended, meaning drivers can expect to save 16 cents per gallon. The move comes as the nationwide average for gasoline averaged $4.62 per gallon, a new record. In New York, it's even higher, at $4.93 per gallon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
91K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy