First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers & thunderstorms

Looking at the three-day holiday weekend, today is the only day you'll want the umbrella handy.

It's not a washout, but expect scattered showers and thunderstorms for the late morning into afternoon.

CBS2

There's an isolated risk of a strong to severe storm, especially north of New York City. The farther south you are, the lower the coverage of any storms.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s.

CBS2

Things quickly clear out this evening with skies becoming mostly clear overnight. It'll turn cooler and noticeably less humid. Temps will fall into the low 60s around the city and 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday is looking fantastic! Plenty of sunshine and highs right around 80.

CBS2

It stays dry for Memorial Day but turns hotter with temps in the upper 80s to near 90 inland.

If you're headed to the beaches, just keep in mind that not only is the water still cold, but there's a moderate to high risk of rip currents.