Gaggle of geese block traffic on I-75 Saturday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo announced its Fourth of July Weekend events for 2022 on Wednesday. One of the events making its return is Fireworks in the 419. According to the City of Toledo, the fireworks will take place on Saturday, July 2 and will start at 10 p.m. You can watch them from Downtown Toledo, Promenade Park and International Park. There will also be food trucks parked along Promenade Park to enjoy before the fireworks begin.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO