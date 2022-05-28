ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gaggle of geese block traffic on I-75 Saturday morning

By WTVG Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A gaggle of geese crossing I-75 in Toledo caused traffic to briefly stop Saturday morning. 13abc viewer, Aubrey Rodriguez, says she...

Darla Duncan
4d ago

I also got footage of this geese family & pray NONE got hit we stopped so they could make it to the shoulder safely but due to traffic had to keep going

