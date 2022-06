Ohio is already known for its broad selection of theme parks with dizzying rides, from the award-winning coasters at Sandusky's Cedar Point to the 364-acre King's Island near Cincinnati. That said, the state also hosts an array of water parks that can keep you cool while giving you something to do this summer. Some of Ohio's best water parks are indoor, outdoor or both, and a handful are actually part of a larger amusement park resort.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO