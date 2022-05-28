ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

OTL #815: Art rejuvenates neighborhoods, Police reform recommendations, Mark Lofgren’s new music

wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Stephen learns about public art rejuvenating community from Desi Mundo, founder of the...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

How Mike’s Landscape Lighting updated David Hochberg’s home

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 02/21/2022: THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, join the program to share how he updated David’s new home and what he can do to yours. To learn more about what Mike and his team can do for you, your yard, and your home, go to mikeslandscapelighting.com or give them a call at 1-262-358-9100.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Mincing Rascals 6.1.22: Chicago mayoral race, Memorial Day violence, and Aurora Pride Parade controversy

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. Today, the Rascals chat about the verdict in the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial, Aurora Pride organizers saying police aren’t allowed to wear uniforms or carry weapons during the upcoming Pride Parade, Memorial Day violence in Chicago, Paul Vallas announcing his run for mayor, and a Lyons Township teacher announcing he is resigning because of disagreements over administrative policies. The Rascals also recommend some of the things to check out including the new HBO documentary about George Carlin (thanks, John), Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus (thanks to Rascal nerd Brandon Pope), the new season of the Slate podcast (thanks to Eric) “Slow Burn,” and the Norm MacDonald Netflix special (thanks Austin). Austin mentions (way to bury the lede!) that he’s the executive producer of a new documentary short that premiered in Telluride, Colorado! You can check that our here.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Taste of Chicago is back on the calendar in Chicago this year after it went virtual because of the pandemic in 2020 and was held as a series of pop-ups last year. This year’s Taste of Chicago will be held July 8-10 in Grant Park. Also, a partial evacuation of the Rivian Automotive plant in downstate Normal over the weekend is being blamed on a defective battery pack that caught fire. Listen for more below:
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wgnradio.com

Update your old, inefficient lighting system

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 02/21/2022: THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joins the program to share the cost of updating your old lighting system. To learn more about what Mike and his team can do for you, your yard, and your home, go to mikeslandscapelighting.com or give them a call at 1-262-358-9100.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas has a plan to save Chicago from itself

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/01/2022): John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by newly-announced candidate for mayor, the former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001), Paul Vallas. Touting his experience in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, Paul lays out his plan to fix Chicago’s ‘man-made storms’ of public safety, finances, and education. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Johns Hopkins students invent edible tape to hold your burrito together

Rachel Nie, a senior at Johns Hopkins University joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how she and four engineering students invented Tastee Tape, an edible tape that hold wraps and burritos together. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Lofgren
wgnradio.com

World’s first marshmallow cafe

Chicago's very own XO Marshmallow Cafe and Wonderland is relocating to Lincoln Park. Chicagoans Lindzi Shanks and Kat Connor are the founders and co-CEOs of XO Marshmallow Cafe and Wonderland, what’s described as the leading purveyor of handmade, gourmet marshmallows in the world. Tucked away in Rogers Park for the last five years, XO is opening its spacious new cafe on Clark near Diversey in Lincoln Park. With an interior described as a retro ’70s-style summer camp, Lindzi tells WGN’s Steve Alexander XO’s new location is more than double its former location. XO’s production facility is also being moved, from Rogers Park to a much larger facility in Skokie. Founded in their home kitchens in 2016, Shanks and Connor have grown the brand into a thriving direct-to-consumer company with hand made gourmet marshmallows that are absolutely nothing like the cylindrical white puffs in plastic bags found in grocery stores.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Hyde Park community saves crossing guard from eviction

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Promontory Point Lovers Celebrate Rep. Kelly’s Request To Fund Long-Delayed Study Into Saving Park’s Limestone: With earmarks returning to Congress this year, Rep. Robin Kelly has requested $550,000 for an independent study into preserving Promontory Point.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

A Night on the Town in Chicago Northwest

Shop, dine and have a great time in Chicago Northwest, encompassing the eight communities of Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wood Dale. Enter for a chance to win a night on the town with a prize package valued at $300!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Fuel Your Pride sponsored by Jewel-Osco

In celebration of June’s Pride Month, WGN Radio and Jewel-Osco are bringing you ways to fuel your pride. Registered dietician and nutritionist and author of “The Flexitarian Diet” and “The Superfood Swap” Dawn “DJ” Jackson Blatner will join John Williams on Thursdays (June 9, 16, 23, and 30) at 1:08pm throughout the month to present easy ways to add fruits and veggies in every color of the rainbow to every meal. DJ’s approach to “healthy living, hold the boring” will make eating everything from apples to zucchinis fun and interesting. Find out more about DJ at her website www.dawnjacksonblatner.com. Find the fruits and veggies DJ talks about at your local Jewel-Osco.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Reform#Public Art#Chicago Justice#Otl#Rss
wgnradio.com

Where does the debt go when student loans are forgiven

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/21/2022: Student loan Attorney Rae Kaplan, A.K.A. The Student Loan Assassin joins the program to explain exactly where debt goes when it’s forgiven. Learn more about Kaplan Law Firm by going to financialrelief.com or calling Rae at 1-312-294-8989.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How to have a safe summer in the water

Jon Hansen talks with the owner of Goldfish Swim School, Steve Karapetian, about swimming safety. Steve also talks about what skills other family members should have to ensure the safety of the ones swimming.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy