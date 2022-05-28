ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Emilio Pagan: Picks up one-out save

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Pagan struck out the only batter he faced Friday, recording his seventh save of the season in a 10-7...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Steps out of lineup

McCutchen is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Cubs. McCutchen is mired in an 0-for-26 slump and will receive a day off to reset. Keston Hiura will bat fifth as the designated hitter Wednesday in his place.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge robs Angels' Shohei Ohtani of a home run

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels began a star-studded, three-game series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium that features Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout against Aaron Judge & Co. (GameTracker). One inning into the game, it was advantage: Judge. He robbed an Ohtani home run at the center-field wall in the first inning.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Wednesday's start postponed

Cortes won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Angels since the game was postponed due to inclement weather. The left-hander hasn't pitched since last Thursday, when he held Tampa Bay to one run over eight innings, and he'll have another day added to his rest between outings. The postponement will be made up via a doubleheader Thursday, with Cortes likely to start one of those contests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Executes light activity

Ahmed (undisclosed) resumed light baseball activity May 27, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed is still dealing with fatigue, while the shortstop said he's "responded OK from" taking batting practice, fielding light groundballs and playing catch. "It hit me quick and hard," Ahmed said of the virus. "I've been trying to recover since. I'm still not back to normal yet, unfortunately." Geraldo Perdomo is the primary starter at shortstop while Ahmed works his way back.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Exits with right hamstring issue

Wendle was removed from Monday's game against the Rockies due to right hamstring discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle went 1-for-2 to begin Monday's matchup before he was replaced by a pinch runner in the top of the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has had two IL stints due to right hamstring issues this season, but it's not yet clear whether his current injury will force him to return to the injured list. If Wendle misses additional time, Brian Anderson (back), Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo will likely fill in at the hot corner.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Sonny Gray: Plays catch, status uncertain

Gray's pectoral soreness has improved and he played catch Wednesday, but manager Rocco Baldelli said the right-hander could still end up on the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Gray's progress since exiting Sunday's start indicates the injury isn't a serious concern, but the Twins...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting for afternoon game

Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Riding pine Wednesday

Castro isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers. Castro has been an everyday player since joining the major-league club, but he'll get a breather after he hit .100 with a triple and seven strikeouts over the last five games. Diego Castillo will draw the start at shortstop and bat fifth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Slow to progress

Kelly (oblique) has not yet taken live at-bats during rehab and is not expected to do so before June 4, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Kelly's progress has been slower than the team's medical staff expected. While he's out, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera have locked down the catching duties.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Gets injection for knee

Myers received a gel injection for his inflamed right knee following Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals and expects to rejoin the lineup Thursday in Milwaukee, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Myers sat out two straight games with knee inflammation, but he reclaimed his starting role in right field...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Zac Lowther: Recalled from Triple-A

Lowther was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Lowther made his MLB debut last season, struggling to a 6.67 ERA in 29.2 innings as a swingman. He owns an awful 8.26 ERA through 28.1 frames for Norfolk this season, but he could be needed to provide length behind opening pitcher Bryan Baker in Tuesday's game against the Mariners in what is shaping up to be a bullpen day for the Orioles. Cody Sedlock was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Activated for season debut

Moniak (hand) was activated off the injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play center field against the Giants. Moniak missed out on the Opening Day roster after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist right before the start of the season, but he's ready to go after hitting .394/.421/.667 across eight rehab games. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .432 OPS and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate in a tiny sample of 55 career MLB plate appearances, but he could have the chance to claim the starting center field job ahead of Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Drives in pair

Mendick went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Mendick delivered an RBI double and came around to score in the fifth inning. In two games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, he has delivered four hits, two RBI and three runs scored across eight at-bats. With Tim Anderson (groin) on the injured list and Leury Garcia (side) day-to-day, Mendick should continue to get run at shortstop in the short term.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nursing sore shoulder

Longoria left Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to soreness in his right shoulder and isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk prior to exiting Tuesday's contest, and he's poised to receive a day off for the series finale in Philadelphia. The veteran third baseman may still be available off the bench, however, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Headed back to minors

San Francisco optioned Ramos to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. He was one of two outfielders sent to the minors Wednesday, with Stuart Fairchild also being optioned to Triple-A. Following his call-up from Sacramento on Tuesday, Ramos drew the start in right field in the Giants' 7-4 win over the Phillies and went 0-for-3 at the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

