Astros' Jeremy Pena: Wrapping up strong month

Blankenship (hip) is expected to compete with Jake Verity for the Colts' starting kicker job this offseason, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports. Blankenship has held Indianapolis' starting kicker duties over the past two seasons when healthy, but he played just five games in 2021 before being placed on injured reserve with a season-ending hip injury in November. The third-year kicker made 11 of 14 field-goals attempts and missed one extra-point attempt in 2021. Blankenship was relatively consistent in his rookie season with the Colts, nailing 32 of his 37 field-goal attempts, and he is still the favorite to retain the starting placekicker role over Verity, a 2020 undrafted free agent.
