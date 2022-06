TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near 31st and Peoria. It happened Sunday night. Investigators believe the motorcyclist crashed into a piece of construction equipment. The motorcycle did make contact with a Skiatook police cruiser, but it’s not clear if the motorcyclist was still on the bike at the time of impact.

