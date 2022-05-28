ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrifty mum finds school shirts on sale for just 25p each in Tesco – but you’ll have to be quick

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
IT can be an expensive job kitting out kids in school uniform.

So one mum was delighted when she visited her local Tesco supermarket, and found a rail of white school shirts that had been reduced to just 25 or 30p a pack.

One mum was thrilled when she found shirts from just 25p a pack in her local Tesco's Credit: Facebook/extremecouponingandbargainsuk
There were rails of the reduced items, from age 5 to age 16 Credit: Facebook/extremecouponingandbargainsuk

Lyn Steell took to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook to share news of her bargain find, posting pictures of the rail and the price tag on the packets.

"Tesco have white school shirts reduced to 25 / 30p. I saw all from age 5 to age 16," she wrote.

The post quickly racked up likes and comments from appreciative parents, with many tagging their friends and relatives to alert them to the bargain.

But others insisted Lyn was more than a little lucky to find the reduced shirts.

"Never that lucky in any of ours," one person raged.

"it's the same with the b&m deals. Never in ours."

"yeah was thinking that it's the same for me find all these deals and never get them when you go there," another added.

The shirts, which were in regular fit and slim fit, were originally £3.00 or £2.50 a pack.

Last year, new laws ruled that schools must make uniforms affordable for parents from August 2022.

Some schools still insist parents buy branded items, while others are more than happy with their students to wear generic, ubranded items.

