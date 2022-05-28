ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Around 30,000 Russian soldiers 'eliminated,' Ukraine military says

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxO4f_0ftRp9jl00

Roughly 30,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since they invaded Ukraine in late February, the latter announced Saturday.

The estimate is largely in keeping with Ukraine's previous death toll announcements, as the invaded country claimed just over a month ago that approximately 20,600 soldiers had been killed, suggesting a rate of roughly 10,000 deaths per month.

"30,000," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Twitter. "Does this huge number make us happy? No. This should not have happened. But as long as even one enemy soldier remains on our land, we will continue to be unhappy, regardless of how many zeros are added to this horrible statistic."

INVADING FORCES DEPORT OVER 230,000 UKRAINIAN CHILDREN TO RUSSIA, KYIV SAYS

Ukrainian officials have an incentive to inflate this number, while Russian officials have reason to undercount the total, and U.S. Department of Defense officials have repeatedly declined to speculate on death tolls on either side of the war due to insufficient knowledge.

Russians lost roughly a third of the ground combat forces that had been committed to the fight, the British Defense Ministry said on May 15 in an estimate apparently in line with the Pentagon 's May 2 assessment that the Russians lost 25% of their capabilities . A senior U.S. defense official told reporters more recently that they’re no longer calculating this figure.

Russia has roughly 110 battalion tactical groups in Ukraine, according to a Defense Department official who previously said the groups were made up of 800-1,000 service members. The Russian military committed “more than 80% of their total” BTGs, a senior defense official told reporters earlier this week.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The actions of Russian soldiers in Ukraine have been denounced as war crimes by much of the West, which has moved to show support for Ukraine. Upon surveying the damages, Ukrainians discovered mass graves filled with women and children, civilians who had been executed with their hands tied behind their backs , and torture chambers — acts so severe that a handful of Russian soldiers have pleaded guilty to war crimes.

The United States has provided Ukraine with nearly $4 billion worth of military aid since Russia invaded roughly three months ago, and there are reports that it could step up the weapons it's providing in the next tranche to comply with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 's request for a multiple launch rocket system, a U.S.-made weapons system that fires a barrage of rockets farther than the weapons the U.S. has provided so far.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commenced the invasion on Feb. 24 after months of readying troops at Ukraine's borders. They expected to topple the capital of Kyiv in days but were met with much stronger Ukrainian resistance than expected and were forced to retreat from the areas surrounding the city.

Comments / 59

Robert Frost
4d ago

Russia pulled out of Afghanistan after 15,000 Russian soldiers were killed over a 10 year span. Losing 30,000 in 3 months in Ukraine may be Putin's downfall at last.

Reply(2)
8
Shasta Doggie
3d ago

US constantly, intentional, over counted VC kills in Vietnam and fed to the US and media. Independent confirm needed to believe

Reply
4
Trailrunner
3d ago

But why then is Russiawinning the war? Could the fake news media be making up stories......

Reply(6)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Defense Department#Russian Soldiers#Kyiv#Ukrainian#Russians#Pentagon
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
209K+
Followers
65K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy