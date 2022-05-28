ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Shallow Side, Elisium, Non Grata Rip Into Moline’s Rascals TONIGHT!

By Sean Leary
 4 days ago
Next Generation Entertainment Presents: Shallow Side with special guest Elisium, Nongrata, and High Five Sinners TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. at Moline’s rock emporium Rascals!. Want tickets? Here’s the lowdown: $15 in advance (Tickets available at Rascals Music Pub or rascalslive.com); $20 Day of Show. Doors open at...

Artist Gabriella Torres Presenting Outdoor Public Art Exhibit In Clinton, Iowa

Gabriella Torres is an abstract visual artist living and working in Clinton, Iowa. This summer, she is creating an outdoor public art exhibit in downtown Clinton that will run from June through September. The exhibit, designed to be a large-scale abstract forest of art, consists of 12 abstract paintings suspended in custom frames designed by local woodworker, Tim Fuller, that range in size from 4 to 10 feet. This project, partially funded by the Iowa Arts Council, aims to create an immersive art experience to promote the arts in Clinton and to attract visitors from the surrounding area.
CLINTON, IA
Charlotte Blu Releasing Album June 18

At age 17, Charlotte graced the stage of NBC’s “The Voice” to showcase her talent. Although she was not selected to move on in the competition, this was a defining moment that would help fuel her ambitions to become a better singer-songwriter. Charlotte Blu (born Charlotte Boyer)...
DAVENPORT, IA
Moline, IL
Entertainment
Moline, IL
Iowa Yoga Fans! Check Out Yoga And Stories In The Park At VanderVeer This Week

The Davenport Public Library will be holding Yoga and Stories Fridays in June |Vander Veer Park at 10am. This summer the library is bringing yoga and stories to Vander Veer Park! Bring your yoga mat or a towel and join us near the playground. Afterwards we’ll have a fun craft and selected items available for check out from the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library). Best for ages 4-10. This program will be held outdoors. In the case of inclement weather, it will be in the canceled.
DAVENPORT, IA
#Shallow Side#Rock Band#Rock N Roll#Hard Rock#Rascals Music Pub#The Quad Cities#Tool#Nongrata Iowa City
Davenport Public Library Summer Reading Program Teaser

The Davenport Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program kicks off on June 1st and runs through August 31st. Join the Davenport Public Library for our 2022 Summer Reading Challenge for all ages! Add some adventure to your summer with the Library’s Summer Reading Program: Read Beyond the Beaten Path! Children are invited to be explore nature, get creative, try new things, and find beauty in diversity with the Library this summer.
DAVENPORT, IA
Bettendorf Show Choir Camp Coming Up In June

Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
BETTENDORF, IA
Looking For A Great Iowa Soccer Club For Your Child? You’ll Get A Kick Out Of Quad City Strikers!

Quad City Strikers will be holding tryouts for all of their teams in June! Strikers offers a family-friendly environment, excellent certified coaches, competitive highly-ranked teams and the lowest fees of any team in the Quad-Cities! Tryouts are June 6-7 for children U9-U13 (birth year 2014-2010) at Davenport Soccer Complex, fields 1, 2, 12 and 13. Tryouts are June 13-14 for children U14-U17 (birth year 2009-2006) on fields 1, 2, and 3 at Davenport Soccer Complex.
DAVENPORT, IA
Michael Palascak Brings The Laughs To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino TONIGHT

Comedian Michael Palascak will hit the stage at Rhythm City Casino TONIGHT at 7:00pm!. Michael Palascak is a comedian who grew up in Indiana and now lives in LA. He performed on both The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the same year. He has over 1 million views on YouTube. In addition, his resume includes A Little Late with Lilly Singh, The Tonight Show, Letterman, Craig Ferguson, Conan, has a Comedy Central Half Hour special, and was a Top 5 Finalist on Last Comic Standing where one judge claimed, “My first impression of Michael was a great likability. This is a guy that could star in a sitcom.” Michael’s likability allows him to relate to his audiences in a real way which sets up the huge laughs he gets from his sharp, personal material. Consistently writing and performing, this summer Michael released both a new album The Internet Live through 800 Pound Gorilla and a new stand-up special on the Dry Bar app – 1984. Available for free streaming.
DAVENPORT, IA
Sip and Shop Small August 20

Sip and Shop Small and Show Your Support for the Village of East Davenport on Saturday, August 20 from 3pm-6pm!. Admission is a $25 donation to The Village of East Davenport Business Association as this event is a fundraiser for The Village of East Davenport Business Association. Start at one...
Rock Island Unveils The Urban Reserve Luxury Event Suite

Congratulations to owner and curator Nicole Watson-Lam for completing this beautiful buildout, and thank you for your continued investment and leadership in #downtownri. The space speaks for itself – book it today for your next social gathering. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Meet Our Latest Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Sweet, Sweet Churro!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Well, get ready to fall in love with Churro! This one year old Pitbull Mix is the life of the party! Churro is a fun-loving, high-energy, talkative pup looking for an active home. We believe Churro would do well in a home with children and possibly other dogs, but will need a home with no cats. This goofy goober is ready for a home! Come meet him today!
MILAN, IL
Moline, IL
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

